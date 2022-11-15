Zoomlion Now Producing Excavators Every 6 Minutes Thanks to the Wonders of Intelligent Manufacturing

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/On the occasion of its 30th Anniversary,Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. () has successfully produced the first excavator exclusively through(IM) in the Excavation Machinery Smart Park which is part of theSmart Industrial City ("Smart City"). Leveraging the technologies ofproduction scheduling, industrial AI, digital twin and industrial internet,'s IM is nowon averagesix's Excavation Machinery Smart Park has seven workshops and 61production lines, six of which are fully ...

's hoisting machinery business sectorprovides comprehensive solutions to European customers with products such as the flat - head tower crane integrated with Wilbert's technology, off - ...'s first tower crane co - developed by China and Germanylaunches in Europe CHANGSHA, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("...On the occasion of its 30th Anniversary, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has successfully produced the ...Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) will take part in the bauma 2022 from October 24-30 in Munich, Germany, bringing 54 new energy and intelligent products ...