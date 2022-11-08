FIFA 23 Title Update 3 | Patch Notes per le piattaforme PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X S | Xbox One PC e Stadia

Leggi su fifaultimateteam

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato il3 per il simulatore calcistico23. Lain questione sarà rilasciata il 9 Novembre per lePlaystation 5 (PS5),X/S, PlayStation 4 eOne, PC e. L’aggiornamento introduce l’espansione della Coppa Del Mondo 2022 ed apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi di stabilità riscontrati in23. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del3 divulgato dalla software house canadese e che sarà rilasciato nella giornata di domani. Generale, Audio e Grafica Apportate le seguenti modifiche: Aggiunta l’espansione della Coppa del Mondo ...