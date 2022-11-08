FIFA 23 Title Update 3: Patch Notes per le piattaforme PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One PC e Stadia (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato il Title Update 3 per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. La Patch in questione sarà rilasciata il 9 Novembre per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, PC e Stadia. L’aggiornamento introduce l’espansione della Coppa Del Mondo 2022 ed apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi di stabilità riscontrati in FIFA 23. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 3 divulgato dalla software house canadese e che sarà rilasciato nella giornata di domani. Generale, Audio e Grafica Apportate le seguenti modifiche: Aggiunta l’espansione della Coppa del Mondo ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
