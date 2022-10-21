LITEON Technology Reports 2022 Nine-Month Net Profit of NT$10.3 Billion with EPS of NT$ 4.51, Record Gross Profit and Operating Profit (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LITEON Technology (2301-tw) reported third quarter consolidated sales of NT$46.2 Billion, up 7% Q-o-Q, 10% Y-o-Y, supported by delivery growth from power management in cloud computing, automotive electronics and high-end photocouplers, a Record of the same period in 3 years. Thanks to the product-mix optimization, increasing output value and market share gain, Gross Profit margin was 19.5%, up 0.2ppt Y-o-Y and Gross Profits reached NT$9 Billion; Operating Profit margin was 9.5%, up 1.1ppt Y-o-Y, Operating ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LITEON Technology (2301-tw) reported third quarter consolidated sales of NT$46.2 Billion, up 7% Q-o-Q, 10% Y-o-Y, supported by delivery growth from power management in cloud computing, automotive electronics and high-end photocouplers, a Record of the same period in 3 years. Thanks to the product-mix optimization, increasing output value and market share gain, Gross Profit margin was 19.5%, up 0.2ppt Y-o-Y and Gross Profits reached NT$9 Billion; Operating Profit margin was 9.5%, up 1.1ppt Y-o-Y, Operating ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LITEON Technology Reports 2022 Nine - Month Net Profit of NT$10.3 Billion with EPS of NT$ 4.51, Record Gross Profit and Operating ProfitTAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - LITEON Technology (2301 - tw) reported third quarter consolidated sales of NT$46.2 billion, up 7% Q - o - Q, 10% Y - o - Y, supported by delivery growth from power management in cloud computing, ...
LITEON Technology Reports the First Half Net profits of NT$6.1 Billion, EPS of NT$2.66TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - LITEON Technology (2301 - tw), the world - leading provider of opto - semiconductor, power supply management and key electronic products, today reported second quarter consolidated sales of NT$ 43 ... Il Maestro Francesco Di Mauro il 19 agosto dirige “La Traviata” a Taormina siciliareport.it
LITEON Technology Reports 2022 Nine-Month Net Profit of NT$10.3 Billion with EPS of NT$ 4.51, Record Gross Profit and Operating ProfitTAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301-tw) reported third quarter consolidated sales of NT$46.2 billion, up 7% Q-o-Q, 10% ...
Field Agent Acquires SimpliField, Bringing Together the Best of Retail Auditing & Retail Performance ManagementField Agent, the longtime leader in location-specific, store-level audits, insights and product-trial solutions, today announced the acquisition of SimpliField, a mobile-first, distributed-workforce ...
LITEON TechnologySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LITEON Technology