WWE: Rhea Ripley lotterà ad NXT nella puntata di stasera (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Rhea Ripley è apparsa per l’ultima volta a NXT durante la puntata di Worlds Collide. The Nightmare aveva detto a Belair Davenport di aver conquistato i titoli unificati femminili del brand. Il ritorno Rhea si è espressa su Twitter dopo la puntata di Raw di ieri sera, annunciando il suo ritorno a NXT. Il membro del Judgment Day sarà al Performance Center di Orlando, in Florida, per un match contro Roxanne Perez. La Ripley ha accettato l’invito di Cora Jade a raggiungere lo show per lottare. Per chi non lo sapesse, la Perez ha scelto l’avversaria di Cora venerdì scorso a SmackDown. Quest’ultima affronterà Raquel Rodriquez cosi come anche Luke Gallows e Karl Anderson parteciperanno allo show di stasera. Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Extreme Rules 2022, ritorno shock di Bray WyattWWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair batte Bayley in un Ladder Match Grande prestazione ... Edge è stato costretto ad esclamare le parole "I Quit" dopo che Rhea Ripley aveva minacciato di colpire ...
WWE, Roman Reigns batte Drew McIntyre a Cardiff e resta campioneRhea Ripley) Single Match Vincitore: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Vincitore: Roman Reigns vs Drew ... WWE: Buone notizie per Rhea Ripley, è tornata a lottare durante l’ultimo live event Zona Wrestling
Cora Jade Picks WWE Raw Star To Face Roxanne Perez On NXTRhea Ripley will make her return to NXT on Tuesday night to face Roxanne Perez as part of the Pick Your Poison matches heading into Halloween Havoc. Longtime friends and now bitter enemies Cora Jade ...
WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Opens The Show, Dominik Mysterio Vanquishes AJ StylesDominik Mysterio took down WWE superstar AJ Styles on the October 17 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Judgement Day and OC are for a match at Crown Jewel 2022.
