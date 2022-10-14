DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) - NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Limit Break announces a $6.5 million purchase of an advertisement slot tointhis coming February, 2023, designed to support and grow thecommunity. Limit Break, founded by famed mobile game creators Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, is known for theNFT collection it gave away in a free mint in August 2022 following its $200 million fundraising round. Thewill expose theproject to a mass audience for the first time, and is expected to be in excess of 50 million live viewers in addition to the tens of millions watching online. The advertisement will...