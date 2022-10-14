Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova disponibile per console e PC Svelati ulteriori dettagli su “VERA”Overwatch 2: in arrivo una nuova skin e un ciondoloVALORANT EPISODIO 5 ATTO 3Ferrari Velas Esports Series | Jonathan Riley vince la Grand FinalSony lancia ZV-1F - vlog camera per nuovi orizzonti creativiGAMMA LG ULTRAGEAR - NUOVI MONITOR DISPONIBILIFUNKO AL LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022GeForce NOW - streaming su PC a 120 FPS sui primi ChromebookE' morto il 16enne giocatore di Basket dopo uno schianto con lo ...Ultime Blog

DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII

DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) - NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Limit Break announces a $6.5 million purchase of an advertisement slot to FEATURE a DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL in SUPER BOWL LVII this coming February, 2023, designed to support and grow the DIGIDAIGAKU community.  Limit Break, founded by famed mobile game creators Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, is known for the DIGIDAIGAKU NFT collection it gave away in a free mint in August 2022 following its $200 million fundraising round. The COMMERCIAL will expose the DIGIDAIGAKU project to a mass audience for the first time, and is expected to be in excess of 50 million live viewers in addition to the tens of millions watching online.  The advertisement will FEATURE ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL FEATURE SUPER BOWL