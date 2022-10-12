Novavax Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Data Support Homologous and Heterologous Boosting and Suggest Benefit Against Variants

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generations for serious infectious diseases, today presentedfrom the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307 (Lot Consistency) at the WorldCongress Europe 2022. PREVENT-19in both adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 through 17 showed the-19(NVX-CoV2373) achieved its pre-specified immunologic endpoint. Study 307 (Lot Consistency) met its primary endpoint, showing that three lots of the-19tested as abooster ...