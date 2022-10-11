Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain itsannounces it is pulling out ofand. Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities inand, opened additional offices in Europe, and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:is committed to keeping itsin Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there. Aboutis an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number ...