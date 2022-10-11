Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its Operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus. Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus, opened additional offices in Europe, and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include: Playrix is committed to keeping its Operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there. About Playrix: Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Playrix to End Operations in Russia and BelarusDue to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus.
