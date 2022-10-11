Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...Ultime Blog

IW Bound for Glory 2022 – Review

Bound for
IW Bound for Glory 2022 – Review (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, Bound For Glory è ormai consegnato agli archivi. È l’evento più importante di Impact ed effettivamente è stato un buon PPV, anche se ci sono state alcune cose che hanno fatto storcere il naso. Comunque questo 2022 è stato davvero ottimo per Impact che non ha sbagliato nemmeno un PPV in tutto l’anno. Scopriamo allora le sorti di Bound For Glory 2022. i i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Brian Myers (c) vs Dirty Dango for IW Digital Media Championship (07:06) Match molto veloce che ha visto trionfare ancora l’ex Curt Hawkins. C’è stato l’effetto colpo di scena, dato che lo sfidante è Fandango, ormai Dirty Dango. A me non è nemmeno dispiaciuta la cosa, dato che comunque l’ho apprezzato in passato, soprattutto per le sue gag con Tyler Breeze. Nel ...
