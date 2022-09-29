LIVE – Djokovic-Andujar 6-0 4-3, secondo turno Atp Tel Aviv 2022: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Djokovic-Andujar, incontro valevole per il secondo turno del torneo Atp 250 di Tel Aviv 2022 (cemento indoor). Esordio in terra israeliana per l’ex numero uno al mondo, che torna a disputare un torneo Atp dopo la vittoria di Wimbledon (e la breve parentesi Laver Cup). Sulla sua strada troverà Pablo Andujar, affrontato l’ultima volta nel 2012, contro cui partirà ampiamente favorito. Sportface.it garantirà aggiornamenti in tempo reale non prima delle ore 17:30. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH MONTEPREMI TABELLONE PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV Djokovic-Andujar 6-0 4-3* (secondo turno) secondo SET – turno di servizio ... Leggi su sportface (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ildel torneo Atp 250 di Tel(cemento indoor). Esordio in terra israeliana per l’ex numero uno al mondo, che torna a disputare un torneo Atp dopo la vittoria di Wimbledon (e la breve parentesi Laver Cup). Sulla sua strada troverà Pablo, affrontato l’ultima volta nel 2012, contro cui partirà ampiamente favorito. Sportface.it garantirà aggiornamenti in tempo reale non prima delle ore 17:30. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH MONTEPREMI TABELLONE PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV6-0 4-3* (SET –di servizio ...

SuperTennisTv : Giornata da non perdere su #SuperTennisTV?? ?12:00 Kovinic ?? Paolini a seg. Sonego ?? Rune a seg. Huesler ?? Carreno B… - Fprime86 : RT @SuperTennisTv: Giornata da non perdere su #SuperTennisTV?? ?12:00 Kovinic ?? Paolini a seg. Sonego ?? Rune a seg. Huesler ?? Carreno Busta… - renlouiss : RT @SuperTennisTv: Giornata da non perdere su #SuperTennisTV?? ?12:00 Kovinic ?? Paolini a seg. Sonego ?? Rune a seg. Huesler ?? Carreno Busta… - ValeLeonino : RT @SuperTennisTv: Giornata da non perdere su #SuperTennisTV?? ?12:00 Kovinic ?? Paolini a seg. Sonego ?? Rune a seg. Huesler ?? Carreno Busta… - FiorinoLuca : RT @SuperTennisTv: Giornata da non perdere su #SuperTennisTV?? ?12:00 Kovinic ?? Paolini a seg. Sonego ?? Rune a seg. Huesler ?? Carreno Busta… -