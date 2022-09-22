World's Leading Consumer Goods Companies Put Transparency and Transformation at Forefront of Latest Deforestation Report (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Consumer Goods Forum's(CGF) Forest Positive Coalition of Action has today released its second Annual Report, sharing the Coalition's progress on commitments to remove Deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains. Launched during an event at New York Climate Week, the Report features new data to demonstrate collectively how all Coalition members are Reporting on 62% of the Coalition's ambitious set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). As the World's Leading initiative of Consumer Goods Companies taking collective action for a forest positive future, representing a market value of more than USD 2 trillion, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Consumer Goods Forum's(CGF) Forest Positive Coalition of Action has today released its second Annual Report, sharing the Coalition's progress on commitments to remove Deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains. Launched during an event at New York Climate Week, the Report features new data to demonstrate collectively how all Coalition members are Reporting on 62% of the Coalition's ambitious set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). As the World's Leading initiative of Consumer Goods Companies taking collective action for a forest positive future, representing a market value of more than USD 2 trillion, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UnaTecnologia : Il World Economic Forum ha pubblicato un rapporto sullo sviluppo della competitività digitale negli ultimi tre anni… -
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo ...
Merck Animal Health to Acquire Vence... known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading - edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a ...
Enviva to Present at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in PittsburghEnviva’s President, Thomas Meth, to join the world’s largest clean energy forum to speak on how to best leverage the clean energy market, build a new energy economy, improve energy security, and tackl ...
Angel Yeast Launches Premium Dry Yeast to Cater to Changing Global Baking Needs at Bakery China 2022SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer announces that it has developed the latest ...
World LeadingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Leading