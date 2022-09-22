DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

World' s Leading Consumer Goods Companies Put Transparency and Transformation at Forefront of Latest Deforestation Report

NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Consumer Goods Forum's(CGF) Forest Positive Coalition of Action has today released its second Annual Report, sharing the Coalition's progress on commitments to remove Deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains.   Launched during an event at New York Climate Week, the Report features new data to demonstrate collectively how all Coalition members are Reporting on 62% of the Coalition's ambitious set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). As the World's Leading initiative of Consumer Goods Companies taking collective action for a forest positive future, representing a market value of more than USD 2 trillion, the ...
