China International Book Trading Corporation's Reading China Series 2 focusing on China's Path of High-quality Development

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China International Book Trading Corporation, released the second part of Reading China, a Series of High-end interviews. This Series of interviews focuses on "A Community of Shared Future for Mankind," "High-quality Development" and other key issues of concern to the International community, interviewing experts in International relations, politics and economics to explain their understanding of China's Development practices.     Three honorable guests, ...
