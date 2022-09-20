Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Norway to Accelerate IT Modernization

(Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) To establishas a product-based organization through a co-managed model, and offer premium customer experience BENGALURU, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement,will'sjourney while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This collaboration will drive's ...

Together with, we are pleased to support Bpost - an organization that embraces cybersecurity as integral to their business transformation." About Bpost group Bpost is Belgium's leading postal ...With deep capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release, mature composite design, and engineering automation,with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace ...Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced ...Infosys Limited (INFY) is priced at $17.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.20 and reached a high price of $17.46, prior to closing ...