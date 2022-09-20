Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Tin delle Divinità del ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022: l'edizione più grande di sempreLa closed beta del fine gioco di Diablo IV si avvicinaKingston FURY annuncia le Beast DDR4 RGB Special EditionLe Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX per PlayStation sono ora disponibiliGTA 6: Rockstar conferma fuga dei leakSESSION: SKATE SIM - 4 NUOVI SKATERSVALORANT - EPISODIO 5: ATTO II, CRONOVUOTO Come votare per le elezioni politicheProscenic lancia il nuovo WashVac F20Ultime Blog

Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Norway to Accelerate IT Modernization (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) To establish Telenor as a product-based organization through a co-managed model, and offer premium customer experience BENGALURU, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement, Infosys will Accelerate Telenor Norway's Modernization journey while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This collaboration will drive Telenor Norway's ...
