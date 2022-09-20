CSS Corp Rebrands to Movate to Signal its Transformation (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) The new identity reflects the company's rapid strides to reinvent itself while offering disruptive solutions for clients and building a diverse, global, and engaged workforce BANGALORE, India and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CSS Corp, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has rebranded itself to Movate™. The new brand identity symbolizes the company's Transformation into a digital-led, people-driven organization that helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies outperform through technology and human ingenuity. The new name Movate is a combination of 'Momentum' and 'Innovate.' It represents the company's philosophy of helping clients achieve great outcomes with speed and staying ahead of the time curve. The name also highlights the firm's passion for solving complex ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CSS Corp, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has rebranded itself to Movate™. The new brand identity symbolizes the company's Transformation into a digital-led, people-driven organization that helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies outperform through technology and human ingenuity. The new name Movate is a combination of 'Momentum' and 'Innovate.' It represents the company's philosophy of helping clients achieve great outcomes with speed and staying ahead of the time curve. The name also highlights the firm's passion for solving complex ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Le 12 B Corp italiane premiate per l'impronta ambientale thegoodintown.it
CSS CorpSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CSS Corp