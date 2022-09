Virginia 500 Power List Recognizes PRA Group President and CEO

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - PRA's Kevin Stevenson honored for third consecutive year asleader NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/Kevin Stevenson,and CEO of PRA, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), has been named toBusiness Magazine's500for 2022-23. The magazine's annual500 issuethe state's mostful leaders across the business, education, political and government sectors. As the co-founder and head of a publicly traded global leader in the nonperforming loan industry, Stevenson is featured in the finance and insurance category. "I am honored to beed among the great people shaping our state—and to be doing so alongside ...