“Rain | In Your Black Eyes” | un racconto dedicato ad Ezio Bosso

TearsRicochet2 : Io personalmente trovo cringe in egual modo anche un testo del genere “Oh, ma-mamma mia, spit your love on me I'm o… -

...speciale di Revolver contiene 'Paperback Writer' Take 1 e 2 - Base musicale e due versioni di ''... i Beatles hanno iniziato la registrazione e registrato e mixato la prima versione di 'And...... Love You To (Take 7) 2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) " Backing track " mono 3:(Take 5 " Actual speed) 4:(Take 5 " Slowed down for master tape) 5: Doctor Robert (Take 7) 6: And...Q: My monkey grass browns many summers, but it never has done it this badly. What caused it to do this A: This was an unusually rough summer on monkey grass (also commonly called mondo grass). I had ...Hurricane Earl is growing stronger as it makes its final approach to the waters near Bermuda late tonight and early tomorrow.