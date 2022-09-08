LCM Partners appoints Roger Kibble-White as Group CFO (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LCM Partners, a leading European Alternatives Investment Manager, today announced that it has appointed Roger Kibble-White as the Group CFO. Roger has significant experience in the investment industry as a CFO and joins from Fidelity International, a leading fund manager with over $600bn of assets under manager, where he was the Group Finance Director. Prior to this role, Roger spent 16 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held several positions including Global CFO for Asset Management and CFO for EMEA Treasury and the Chief Investment Office. He is a KPMG-trained chartered accountant and a qualified corporate treasurer. Roger will lead the Group's finance team, which will include ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LCM Partners, a leading European Alternatives Investment Manager, today announced that it has appointed Roger Kibble-White as the Group CFO. Roger has significant experience in the investment industry as a CFO and joins from Fidelity International, a leading fund manager with over $600bn of assets under manager, where he was the Group Finance Director. Prior to this role, Roger spent 16 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held several positions including Global CFO for Asset Management and CFO for EMEA Treasury and the Chief Investment Office. He is a KPMG-trained chartered accountant and a qualified corporate treasurer. Roger will lead the Group's finance team, which will include ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2021 awardsLONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - LCM Partners is proud to announce that it has won Private Debt Investor's 2021 Awards for "Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe" and also "Specialty Lender of the Year, ...
LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2021 awardsLONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - LCM Partners is proud to announce that it has won Private Debt Investor's 2021 Awards for "Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe" and also "Specialty Lender of the Year, ... Biopsia liquida, accordo tra Lcm Genect e Exosomics AboutPharma
LCM Partners appoints Roger Kibble-White as Group CFOLONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners, a leading European Alternatives Investment Manager, today announced that it has appointed Roger Kibble-White as the Group CFO. Roger has ...
Lumotive Closes Funding Round Led by Samsung VenturesLumotive, a Redmond, WA-based developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of lidar, raised an undisclosed amount of funding ...
LCM PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LCM Partners