Dreame Technology to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliance, announced theof the all-new flagshipBot. TheBotfeatures many of the company's latest industry-leading innovations in smart cleaning.Botis marketed as a fully-automatic robot vacuum and mop, and features's most advancedis a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies, such as auto - emptying and automatic mop cleaning - working together to deliver impressive, hands-free cleaning ...