Dreame Technology to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in Europe (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliance, announced the Launch of the all-new flagship DreameBot L10s Ultra. The DreameBot L10s Ultra features many of the company's latest industry-leading innovations in smart cleaning. DreameBot L10s Ultra is marketed as a fully-automatic robot vacuum and mop, and features Dreame's most advanced Technology. L10s Ultra is a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies, such as auto - emptying and automatic mop cleaning - working together to deliver impressive, hands-free cleaning
IFA 2022: Dreame Technology Presents Wide Range of Innovative Cleaning Products to European ConsumersBERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, is displaying its industry - leading technologies and products to European customers at IFA 2022 in Berlin
Dreame Technology to debut at IFA 2022, unveil new products for smart home - cleaningBERLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a fast - growing company leading in smart home - cleaning technologies, will make a debut at IFA 2022 in Germany with the launch of a series of new products for improved
Best of IFA 2022: The Coolest New Tech and GearAfter exploring all the new offerings from manufacturers, we narrowed it down to 11 of the best new products from IFA 2022. Most of these products will arrive before the end of the year, and we are ...
Chinese firms step up push into EuropeDespite pandemic-related travel restrictions, nearly 220 Chinese companies are showcasing their latest products and cutting-edge technology at IFA 2022, which ends on Tuesday. In addition to Haier, ...
