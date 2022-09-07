Creme viso uomo : Cosmetici naturali e biologiciGUNDAM EVOLUTION ARRIVA SU STEAM E CONSOLEWRC 2022 World Final Presented by AGON by AOCLG NUOVI SERVIZI DI CLOUD-GAMINGFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - VALTRA SERIE Q E MOLTO ALTROCARRERA TOYS CELEBRA IL 100° ANNIVERSARIO DELL’AUTODROMO DI MONZABiomutant RecensioneYu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL disponibile ora in tutto il mondo!Re:Legend disponibile da oggi su SteamARRIVA DA PANINI iL NUOVO MANGA BASATO SU ELDEN RINGUltime Blog

Ubitus acquires 700+ games in game library, including new upcoming titles from mediba and Fulqrum Publishing (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration with mediba Inc. (hereinafter mediba) and Fulqrum Publishing in cloud gaming. Ubitus will soon offer attractive titles such as King's Bounty series, Magical Drop2,Mr. Ninja JaJaMaru, etc. on Ubitus partners' cloud gaming platforms.    Cloud game turnkey solution, the most 3A titles included Ubitus partners with telecom and cable operators in Japan, Korea, Italy, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to offer cloud gaming service to their users. In addition to advanced and cost-competitive technology, Ubitus has curated more than 700 ...
TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration ...
