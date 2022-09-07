Ubitus acquires 700+ games in game library, including new upcoming titles from mediba and Fulqrum Publishing (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration with mediba Inc. (hereinafter mediba) and Fulqrum Publishing in cloud gaming. Ubitus will soon offer attractive titles such as King's Bounty series, Magical Drop2,Mr. Ninja JaJaMaru, etc. on Ubitus partners' cloud gaming platforms. Cloud game turnkey solution, the most 3A titles included Ubitus partners with telecom and cable operators in Japan, Korea, Italy, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to offer cloud gaming service to their users. In addition to advanced and cost-competitive technology, Ubitus has curated more than 700 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration with mediba Inc. (hereinafter mediba) and Fulqrum Publishing in cloud gaming. Ubitus will soon offer attractive titles such as King's Bounty series, Magical Drop2,Mr. Ninja JaJaMaru, etc. on Ubitus partners' cloud gaming platforms. Cloud game turnkey solution, the most 3A titles included Ubitus partners with telecom and cable operators in Japan, Korea, Italy, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to offer cloud gaming service to their users. In addition to advanced and cost-competitive technology, Ubitus has curated more than 700 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ubitus acquires 700+ games in game library, including new upcoming titles from mediba and Fulqrum PublishingTOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration ...
Ubitus acquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ubitus acquires