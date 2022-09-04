Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Ultime Blog

Rumor | It Takes Two in arrivo su Nintendo Switch?

Rumor: It Takes Two in arrivo su Nintendo Switch? (Di domenica 4 settembre 2022) Nelle scorse ore, un noto leaker avrebbe svelato, tramite il suo canale Discord, l’arrivo di It Takes Two su Nintendo Switch: scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli  Non solo è stato acclamato da pubblico e critica specializzata, It Takes Two ha anche vinto, strappandolo a niente meno che titoli come Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart o Metroid Dread, il premio di GOTY 2021. Un campione anche di vendite, oltre che di affetto da parte di un pubblico che già aveva imparato ad amare Hazelight Studios (e ovviamente l’eclettico Josef Fares) con A Way Out. It Takes Two è attualmente disponibile su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X S… manca mica qualcuno all’appello?  Nelle scorse ore, sul canale Discord ufficiale di un leaker piuttosto famoso e “veritiero”, The Snitch, è stato ...
