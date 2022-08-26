Jeffrey Dean Morgan è nel cast di The Boys 4 (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Il Negan di The Walking Dead è un fan sfegatato della serie di Prime Video e ha già interpretato un supereroe villain, il Comico, in Watchmen nel 2009. Ecco come è riuscito ad accaparrarsi una parte nello show. Leggi su wired (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Il Negan di The Walking Dead è un fan sfegatato della serie di Prime Video e ha già interpretato un supereroe villain, il Comico, in Watchmen nel 2009. Ecco come è riuscito ad accaparrarsi una parte nello show.

