NFL INTERNATIONAL SERIES 2022, IL CALENDARIO (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) La stagione di NFL che sta per cominciare sarà storica visto che verranno giocati ben 5 match lontano dai confini statunitensi, un record per la principale lega di Football Americano nella chiara ottica di un’espansione di marketing a livello globale. Londra, Monaco di Baviera e Città del Messico sono le città che avranno il privilegio di ospitare i match in questione. Vediamo quali. VIKING-SAINTS (2 ottobre, Tottenham Stadium, Londra) Questo sarà il 31esimo match ufficiale NFL che si giocherà in Inghilterra dal 2007 ad oggi. Il nuovo stadio del Tottenham ha già ospitato 4 gare, scavalcando così la location del Twickenham Stadium, tempio del rugby: 2 nel 2019 (Bears-Raiders 21-24 e Panthers-Buccaneers 37-26) e 2 la scorsa stagione (Jets-Falcons 20-27 e Dolphins-Jaguars 20-23). Minnesota e New Orleans saranno le protagoniste dell’apertura dell’INTERNATIONAL ...Leggi su sportnews.snai
PiazzaAngelo1 : RT @freedomsempre68: USA ???? Luke Knox, giocatore di football della Florida International University e fratello di Dawson Knox della NFL, mu… - freedomsempre68 : USA ???? Luke Knox, giocatore di football della Florida International University e fratello di Dawson Knox della NFL,… - biraghi_stefano : @LucaBizzarri NFL Gamepass International e passa la paura… -
HyperX Signs DJ Zedd as Global Brand Ambassador... basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aerial Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, international ...player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL ...
Skillz Announces Q2 2022 Results...Launched public beta testing of cloud gaming technology as next step towards roll out NFL and ... 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1 - 866 - 813 - 9403 (US) or +44 - 204 - 525 - 0658 (international) ... Tanta NFL in Europa nel 2022 Huddle Magazine
UTSA, UAB look for another C-USA title in final seasonSix Conference USA teams will have one last chance to hoist a championship trophy before moving to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
Bowe back in the Aviva – the sheer scale of US colleges football is ‘mindblowing’, says former Irish rugby internationalIt is the sheer scale of its origins and the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and the University of Nebraska in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday that Tommy Bowe can’t get his head ...
NFL INTERNATIONALSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NFL INTERNATIONAL