GWM Holds POER Fan Festival 2022 | Sharing Full-scenario Pickup Life with Global Users

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) BAODING, China, Aug. 23,/PRNewswire/On August 18, GWM heldFanin Guilin city, Southwest China, to celebrate the brand's third anniversary and demonstrate the charm ofto international. GWM invited many experts, media andfrom the fields of off-road, modification and outdoor sports to witness this essential moment'sfans. The company also meticulously set up a variety of special activities, such as off-road test drives, mountaineering academies and modification exhibitions. Haobao Zhang, CEO of GWM, said, "GWMadheres to category ...