GWM Holds POER Fan Festival 2022 | Sharing Full-scenario Pickup Life with Global Users

(Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) BAODING, China, Aug. 23,/PRNewswire/On August 18, GWM heldFanin Guilin city, Southwest China, to celebrate the brand's third anniversary and demonstrate the charm ofto international. GWM invited many experts, media andfrom the fields of off-road, modification and outdoor sports to witness this essential moment'sfans. The company also meticulously set up a variety of special activities, such as off-road test drives, mountaineering academies and modification exhibitions. Haobao Zhang, CEO of GWM, said, "GWMadheres to category ...

BeBeez

The seats also feature different user - friendly designs, such as the soft and delicate leather used for the seats in the high - end version ofTANK300. The models of this brand also boast solid ...The seats also feature different user - friendly designs, such as the soft and delicate leather used for the seats in the high - end version ofTANK300. The models of this brand also boast solid ... GWM, dopo l'opa sul fondo Opportunità italia di Torre sgr, firma patto di consultazione sul 32% con altri quotisti On August 18, GWM held POER Fan Festival 2022 in Guilin city, Southwest China, to celebrate the brand's third anniversary and demonstrate the charm of full-scenario pickup life to international users.And here’s the thing – it’s made by one of four brands managed by China’s Great Wall Motors (GWM). For the same reason that Wish.com still exists, it’s easy to see why many people are beginning to be ...