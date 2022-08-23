DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM ARRIVA A ...NACON RIBADISCE LE SUE AMBIZIONI ALLA GAMESCOM 2022Turtle Beach Stealth 700 & 600 Gen 2 MAX sono in pre-orderTeamfight Tactics: aggiornamento LANDE DRACONICHE: REAMI INESPLORATIFARMING SIMULATOR 22 : NUOVO CONTENUTO “PUMPS N’ HOSESNovità per Battlefield 2042Oltre 20 milioni di giocatori per MultiVersusThe Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths disponibile Un posto al sole dal 29 Agosto nuovo orario. Inizierà alle 20.50Matteo Salvini e il post di Emis Killa : Ha ragione, vota Lega!Ultime Blog

Curb Your Enthusiasm 12 ce l’ha fatta: nel mare di cancellazioni di HBO è stata rinnovata (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) Curb Your Enthusiasm 12 ce l’ha fatta e non era per niente scontato. Nelle ultime settimane HBO ha annunciato più chiusure che rinnovi, ma l’ormai storica comedy di e con Larry David, plurinominata e premiata con un Emmy e un Golden Globe, non è finita nel tritacarne delle cancellazioni. Ad annunciare il ritorno di Curb Your Enthusiasm 12 nella prossima stagione di HBO è stata Amy Gravitt, vicepresidente esecutiva della programmazione della rete, sottolineando come il talento di David sia irrinunciabile per HBO. Larry supera se stesso stagione dopo stagione e riesce sempre a tornare quando il pubblico ha più bisogno di lui. Siamo entusiasti che lui, Jeff Schaffer e il nostro cast fenomenale continuino a farci ...
