LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - ANDERNACH, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul, MN, USA. This acquisition combines Tapemark, a world-class CDMO specialized in transdermal drug delivery systems and oral thin films as well as unit dose semi-solid drug and iontophoresis products with LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro Array Patches (MAP) for major Bio- /Pharmaceutical, Generic, and Consumer Health companies. with the acquisition, Tapemark's St. Paul facility will become part of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul, MN, USA. This acquisition combines Tapemark, a world-class CDMO specialized in transdermal drug delivery systems and oral thin films as well as unit dose semi-solid drug and iontophoresis products with LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro Array Patches (MAP) for major Bio- /Pharmaceutical, Generic, and Consumer Health companies. with the acquisition, Tapemark's St. Paul facility will become part of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc.LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul, MN, USA. This acquisition ...
LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG: LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc.LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul, MN, USA.
LTS takesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LTS takes