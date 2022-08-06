Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiLa soluzione per trasferire senza problemi i tuoi dati da iPhone a ...38 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOWARCANE: IL PRIMO EPISODIO DI BRIDGING THE RIFT È ORA DISPONIBILEQuakeCon 2022 - Tutti i dettagliIncontra Vantage | Trailer dei personaggi delle leggende ApexUltime Blog

NXT Level Up 05.08.2022 Episodio 25 (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster di Level up. Il format è sempre quello dei tre match, quindi, direi di partire subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen & Guru Raaj hanno sconfitto Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin; Arianna Grace ha sconfitto Thea Hail; Quincy Elliott ha sconfitto Xyon Quinn. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima
