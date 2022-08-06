NXT Level Up 05.08.2022 Episodio 25 (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster di Level up. Il format è sempre quello dei tre match, quindi, direi di partire subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen & Guru Raaj hanno sconfitto Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin; Arianna Grace ha sconfitto Thea Hail; Quincy Elliott ha sconfitto Xyon Quinn. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima Leggi su zonawrestling
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS -
Recensione TCL 30 SE: economico ma con Android 12Però, può vantare dei buoni colori e contrasto grazie alla tecnologia NXT Vision che migliora la ... display HD+ anacronistico; WiFi solo 2.4GHz; performance da smartphone entry level; qualità audio ...
Mahindra KUV100 M - Bifuel: a modo suo, sa farsi amare. Prova... in edizione Bifuel , Mahindra KUV100 costa 15.645 euro in formato entry level K6+ e 17.645 euro in ... MAHIDRA KUV100 NXT M - BIFUEL: SCHEDA TECNICA LUNGHEZZA 3.700 mm LARGHEZZA 1.727 mm ALTEZZA 1.655 ... NXT Level Up 05-08-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up (8/4) Results: Arianna Grace, Xyon Quinn, Dante Chen, And More CompeteThe newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 4 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. . @DanteChenWWE & @gururaajwwe look to get a big win on #NXTLevelUp ...
Parker Boudreaux Announced For Collaboration With Hip-Hop StarNXT Superstar turned AEW Trust Buster was announced as the first member of Westside Gunn's new wrestling-centric brand.
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level