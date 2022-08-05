AEW Dark 02 08 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW, parecchi i match disputati con difesa del titolo All Atlantic. Ecco i risultati: The Trust Busters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) battono Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price Willow Nightingale batte Harley Cameron Diamanté batte Rocky Radley The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) battono Caleb Teninty & KC Rocker Shawn Dean batte Jonathan Hudson Parker Boudreaux batte Serpentico The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) battono The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) batte Connor Mills to retain the title