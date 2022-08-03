Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma Photonics (Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) Prisma Photonics and Israel Natural Gas Lines (INGL) have recently signed an Investment agreement for pipeline monitoring system in Israel; Dr. Eran Inbar: "We have revolutionized the real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure"; Shmuel Turgeman, INGL CEO: "The Investment in Prisma Photonics is part of the commitment by INGL to promote the safety and monitoring of pipeline assets" TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Israel Natural Gas Lines announces a strategic Investment in Prisma Photonics, which develops an advanced system for monitoring critical infrastructure in real time. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Israel Natural Gas Lines announces a strategic Investment in Prisma Photonics, which develops an advanced system for monitoring critical infrastructure in real time. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mettet Circuit is ready for the 2022 edition of the FIMThe grandstands on a natural site offer a panoramic view of the entire circuit. The great feature ... Country number eleven on the entry list is Team Israel, which also participated in the previous two ...
Smart Waste Collection Technology Market is anticipated to Touch USD 3.83 Billion, Segmented by Product Type, Components, End - User, Top ...... Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia - Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U. A. E.,... By Product (Artificial, Organic, Natural), Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, ...
Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma PhotonicsIsrael Natural Gas Lines announces a strategic investment in Prisma Photonics, which develops an advanced system for monitoring ...
Lebanon rejects Israeli offer on border demarcation: Not to concede a square meterLebanon rejected an ‘Israeli’ proposal on the demarcation of the country's southern maritime border with the occupying regime, reaffirming its right to maritime oil and gas fields.
Israel NaturalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Israel Natural