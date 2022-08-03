505 Games rivela la lineup che presenterà a Gamescom 2022EA SPORTS E LALIGA ANNUNCIANO UNA NUOVA PARTNERSHIPBattlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 1.2 della stagione 1F1 22 - AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO CIRCUITOPOCO C40 - per un'estate all'insegna dell’entertainmentNBA2K23: First Look TrailerGIOCHI E ACCESSORI NACON SARANNO ALLA GAMESCOM 2022Dayane Mello tutta nuda su Instagram ... Desnuda en cuerpoAnna Tatangelo in bikini fa impazzire il webSparatoria a Pescara : un morto e un feritoUltime Blog

Israel Natural Gas Lines to Invest in Startup Prisma Photonics (Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) Prisma Photonics and Israel Natural Gas Lines (INGL) have recently signed an Investment agreement for pipeline monitoring system in Israel; Dr. Eran Inbar: "We have revolutionized the real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure"; Shmuel Turgeman, INGL CEO: "The Investment in Prisma Photonics is part of the commitment by INGL to promote the safety and monitoring of pipeline assets" TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lebanon rejected an ‘Israeli’ proposal on the demarcation of the country's southern maritime border with the occupying regime, reaffirming its right to maritime oil and gas fields.
