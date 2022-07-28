Sara Bartoli muore a 29 anni : Investita mentre fa joggingCatania : Valentina Giunta uccisa dal figlio 15enne voleva ...Pallanuoto : Italia vince la World League per la prima voltaCENE ESTIVE: 9 IDEE ADATTE A TUTTICellularline presenta le cuffie CRYSTAL e la linea ENJOY THE SUMMERGTA Online - The Criminal Enterprises ora disponibileTrailer Rinascita dei morti | Call of Duty: WarzoneCome fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateUltime Blog

Mars Petcare Researchers Develop New Quality of Life Assessment to Evaluate the Wellbeing of Dogs

Study published in Scientific Reports reviews new data-led approach to measuring and quantifying canine

Mars Petcare Researchers Develop New Quality of Life Assessment to Evaluate the Wellbeing of Dogs (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) Study published in Scientific Reports reviews new data-led approach to measuring and quantifying canine Wellbeing LEICESTER, England, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Researchers from Mars Petcare, including Waltham Petcare Science Institute and Banfield Pet Hospital®, Developed a Quality of Life (QoL) Assessment that Evaluates dog health and Wellbeing. The Assessment is based on a 32-item questionnaire for pet owners to report on their dog's behaviours and activity. When processed, survey results provide a multi-faceted view of a dog's health and Wellbeing, covering domains such as energy levels, happiness, mobility, sociability, and appetite. A new study published ...
