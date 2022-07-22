Huawei Releases 6 Scenario-Specific Storage Solutions for Finance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/At theIntelligentSummit 2022,released sixfor theindustry, helping financial customers build a data-centric, trustworthyfoundation. During his keynote speech, Dr. Peter Zhou, President ofIT product line, explained how data is the catalyst to drive innovation in. He also noted the four major challenges of datafocuses on six key datas, including production & transaction, data analytics, data protection, and develops innovativethat serves as a reliable, efficient ...