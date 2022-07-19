NUOVA ESPANSIONE PER HEROQUEST: AL VIA LE PREVENDITE DI FROZEN HORROR NZXT annuncia i monitor gaming Canvas 32QHD Curvo e 27QHDProposte Trust per creator e non soloThe Sims 4 annuncia una funzione per l'orientamento sessualeEA SVELA GLI ATLETI IN COPERTINA DI FIFA 23Surface Laptop Go 2 - disponibile da oggi Beauty routine: cos'è e come eseguirla al meglio?Quali negozi accettano crypto come pagamento?Kingston rilascia le memorie FURY Renegade DDR5 e Renegade DDR5 RGBLEGO presenta il nuovo set The Office LEGO IdeasUltime Blog

Aeroclass kicks off new era of learner-centric aviation training with first ever subscription model

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, Aeroclass is launching the first ever subscription ...

This August, Aeroclass is launching the first ever subscription model for learning and training in the aviation sector. The new approach will enable aviation students, professionals, and companies to access Aeroclass' best-in-class online training resources via one simple monthly payment. Aiming to become the "Masterclass of aviation training", the company's new range of subscription plans will make accessing high quality training content simpler, more user-friendly, and more affordable than ever before.  The importance of effective training has never been greater ...
