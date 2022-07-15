Ban a Doublelift, MrBeast difende lo streamer e attacca Twitch (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Il ban di Doublelift è diventato di dominio pubblico dopo che lo stesso streamer ha confermato la sanzione ricevuta durante uno streaming su Twitch. Doublelift ha infatti spiegato che non sarebbe più stato in grado di trasmettere in co-streaming le partite di LCS in programma questo weekend dopo aver ricevuto il suo “secondo colpo” da Riot Games per aver fatto commenti su come la Lega sia ormai in “punto di morte”. Una decisione che ha suscitato non poche polemiche (anche nel mondo degli esports) e che viene fortemente criticata anche dal famoso YouTuber MrBeast. Il 9 luglio, Twitch ha ospitato l’evento intitolato “MrBeast vs. Ninja Ultimate Crown”, un incontro tra i due famosissimi creatori di contenuti in League of Legends. Inizialmente doveva esserci anche ...Leggi su esports247
Doublelift:"solo gli psicopatici si divertono in toplane" Powned.it
Team Mr. Beast win Mr. Beast vs. Ninja Ultimate Crown, Team Ninja takes bonus matchTeam Mr. Beast, consisting of Voyboy, Mizkif, Yassuo, Emiru, and Mr. Beast, emerged as the victors of the first Mr. Beast vs. Ninja Ultimate Crown competition, taking down Team Ninja’s Tyler1, Sapnap, ...
