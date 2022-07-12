Exadel Announces New Acquisition of Motion Software (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Expanding European presence with new hubs and talent in Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Exadel (www.Exadel.com), a global Software consultancy and engineering company, today announced the recent Acquisition of Software engineering company Motion Software (https://Motion-Software.com/), which specializes in blockchain, AI, analytics, healthcare, and eLearning, and is the creator of a leading remote work platform that enables tech companies to engage with top digital talent worldwide. "I am excited to welcome Motion Software's talented team to Exadel," said Darren Oberst, CEO of Exadel. "This partnership significantly ...Leggi su iltempo
Exadel Announces New Acquisition of Motion SoftwareExpanding European presence with new hubs and talent in Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel ( ...
