SHUTTERSTOCK STUDIOS ANNOUNCES ITS EXPANSION INTO LONG AND SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - The end-to-end content creation and production solution is now producing original content for consumer entertainment clients, including a docu-series following racing legend Jimmie Johnson and afeaturing famed celebrity photographer Miles "Diggzy" Diggs NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platfor transative brands and media companies, today announced that, the company's creative and production arm, is broadening its offering to include originalfilms and series. "Since' inception in November 2020, the team has rapidly established itself as a key player in the industry, and as a premier end-to-end ...