CGTN | Hong Kong 25 years on | A cultural bond between China and the world

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/After five' effort and construction, thePalace Museum (HKPM) was finally inaugurated on June 22 and is scheduled to open on July 2, representing a newlandmark in theSpecial Administrative Region (HKSAR). Fiveago, on June 29, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping was present at the signing ceremony for the cooperation agreementthe mainland and the HKSAR on the development of the museum at the West KowloonDistrict. In a show of his care and interest in the city'sand art development, Xi visited the district hours after he had arrived for a three-day inspection tour during the 20th anniversary celebrations of ...