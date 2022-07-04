Uomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungUltime Blog

CGTN: Hong Kong 25 years on: A cultural bond between China and the world (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 After five years' effort and construction, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) was finally inaugurated on June 22 and is scheduled to open on July 2, representing a new cultural landmark in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Five years ago, on June 29, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping was present at the signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement between the mainland and the HKSAR on the development of the museum at the West Kowloon cultural District. In a show of his care and interest in the city's cultural and art development, Xi visited the district hours after he had arrived for a three-day inspection tour during the 20th anniversary celebrations of ...
