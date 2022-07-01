GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data LONDON and RIGA, Latvia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GoCardless, the global leader in direct bank payments, has announced its plans to acquire Nordigen, the freemium open banking data provider, as it builds on its vision to become the world's bank payment network. GoCardless will incorporate Nordigen's next-generation open banking connectivity
offering the widest coverage in Europe, connecting
