Seegene to pave way for PCR testing at local clinics with EU-approved multiplex test and fully automated PCR solution

- SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), South Korea's leading ...

Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics (MDx) company, has obtained EU approval for its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay that is compatible with the company's fully automated 'AIOS' (All-in-One System). This is expected to help small hospitals, local clinics, and public health centers effectively identify COVID-19, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Syndromic assay for four respiratory viruses The Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay can detect six targets associated with the four respiratory viruses. The targets include three distinct COVID-19 genes (S, RdRp, N) to reliably identify positive cases even as new variants emerge. The test also ...
