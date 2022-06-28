Pave Raises $100M Series C led by Index Ventures and Acquires Option Impact

(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Now valued at $1.6B, new funds solidify's position as market leader and fastest growing global CompTech provider SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the real time compensation platform that helps companies plan, communicate and benchmark against the market, announced today that it has raised $100 million inC funding and acquired Advanced-HR from Morgan Stanley. Advanced-HR has a product suite that includesDriver and the VCECS (Venture Capital Executive Compensation Survey). The round was led bywith Partner Mark Goldberg taking a Board seat. Several new and existing investors also participated, including Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity Fund, LocalGlobe, Craft ...

Pubblicità

The investment helped Budget Insight cement its technological edge andthe way for its new stage of expansion on a European scale. Going forward, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa will continue to partner ...And now, with creators on every continent, we are already seeing professional level work from amateur teams across the world.' Dorian's data shows that the platform is realizing its mission to...