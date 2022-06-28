Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACSuper Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Super Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloUltime Blog

Pave Raises $100M Series C led by Index Ventures and Acquires Option Impact

Pave Raises $100M Series C led by Index Ventures and Acquires Option Impact (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Now valued at $1.6B, new funds solidify Pave's position as market leader and fastest growing global CompTech provider SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Pave, the real time compensation platform that helps companies plan, communicate and benchmark against the market, announced today that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding and acquired Advanced-HR from Morgan Stanley. Advanced-HR has a product suite that includes Option Impact, Option Driver and the VCECS (Venture Capital Executive Compensation Survey). The round was led by Index Ventures with Partner Mark Goldberg taking a Board seat. Several new and existing investors also participated, including Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity Fund, LocalGlobe, Craft ...
