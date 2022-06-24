SGI Buddhist Group Amplifies Voices of Youth, Faith Communities and Victims at Meeting of Parties to Nuclear Ban Treaty (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) TOKYO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
From June 21-23, at the historic First Meeting of States Parties (1MSP) to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), held in Vienna, Austria, the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) joined civil society Groups calling for universalization of the Treaty; cohosting workshops highlighting perspectives of affected Communities and Youth. Hirotsugu Terasaki, SGI Director General of Peace and Global Issues, commented, "At this time of existential threat, all who gathered here have categorically asserted that Nuclear weapons are morally and legally unacceptable. We welcome the Vienna Declaration and Action Plan and are determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
From June 21-23, at the historic First Meeting of States Parties (1MSP) to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), held in Vienna, Austria, the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) joined civil society Groups calling for universalization of the Treaty; cohosting workshops highlighting perspectives of affected Communities and Youth. Hirotsugu Terasaki, SGI Director General of Peace and Global Issues, commented, "At this time of existential threat, all who gathered here have categorically asserted that Nuclear weapons are morally and legally unacceptable. We welcome the Vienna Declaration and Action Plan and are determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
SGI Supports Launch of "Immoral Code" Film Calling for New International Law on Autonomy in Weapons SystemsThe Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Buddhist network has been an international member of Stop Killer Robots since 2018. Hayley Ramsay - Jones, director of the SGI Office for UN Affairs Geneva Liaison ...
Buddhist Leader's Annual Peace Proposal Stresses Human Dignity and Nuclear DisarmamentTOKYO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Buddhist philosopher and peacebuilder Daisaku Ikeda, president of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI), issued his 40th annual peace proposal on January 26, 2022. Titled "Transforming Human History: ... Soka Gakkai, a Corsico sulle orme di Buddha: dalla cascina dimenticata al tempio della pace IL GIORNO
SGI Buddhist Group Amplifies Voices of Youth, Faith Communities and Victims at Meeting of Parties to Nuclear Ban TreatyFrom June 21-23, at the historic First Meeting of States Parties (1MSP) to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), held in Vienna, Austria, the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) ...
Soka Gakkai: SGI Buddhist Group Amplifies Voices of Youth, Faith Communities and Victims at Meeting of Parties to Nuclear Ban TreatyFrom June 21-23, at the historic First Meeting of States Parties (1MSP) to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), held in Vienna, Austria ...
SGI BuddhistSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SGI Buddhist