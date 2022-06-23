Grayson Waller: “E’ stato surreale rivedere Triple H al Performance Center” (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) Arrivano le prime reazioni al “ritorno” di Triple H a Orlando: nella giornata di ieri molte testate avevano la notizia del ritorno del Cerebral Assassin in quel del Performance Center. Fin da subito hanno iniziato a farsi strada alcune ipotesi, tra queste un clamoroso ritorno di NXT ai fasti della Black and Gold Era, generalmente ricordato come il miglio periodo per il terzo brand della WWE. Nonostante ancora non si sappia con precisione quale sarà il ruolo di HHH in Florida, alcuni wrestler hanno voluto reagire a modo loro alla notizia, in particolare Grayson Waller che seppur “nel personaggio” ha confermato quanto detto da The Game. Un gradito ritorno Waller ha scritto su Twitter:“E’ stato surreale vedere Triple H al ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Grayson Waller: 'E' stato surreale rivedere Triple H al Performance Center' - - milogarcia99 : Grayson Waller derroto ah Solo Sikoa ???? #WWENXT -
I risultati di WWE NXT: Stand & DeliverLadder Match for the NXT North American Championship : Cameron Grimes batte Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller & Solo Sikoa Le aspettative erano alle stelle e non sono state per niente ...
WWE NXT: la card di Stand & Deliver, evento della WrestleMania WeekWWE NXT North American Championship, Ladder Match : Santos Escobar vs Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller vs Cameron Grimes vs Carmelo Hayes (C) Carmelo Hayes ( che abbiamo intervistato alcune settimane fa )...
- Grayson Waller ha sconfitto Solo Sikoa ad NXT 2.0 The Shield Of Wrestling
- WWE NXT report - 21/06/2022- parte I - Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller World Wrestling
- NXT 21.06.2022 Chi è il capo Zona Wrestling
- NXT 21 06 2022 Chi è il capo Zazoom Blog
Grayson Waller Says It Was ‘Surreal’ Seeing Triple H At The WWE Performance CenterHunter also told the NXT cast and crew he’s back. NXT 2.0 superstar Grayson Waller took to Twitter after Triple H appeared at the PC to take a light-hearted jab at the whole situation, Waller said ...
WWE NXT Star Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackdownThe WWE NXT star was backstage at this past Friday's Smackdown, after wrestling dark matches in previous weeks ...
Grayson WallerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grayson Waller