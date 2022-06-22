They/Them: Kevin Bacon nel trailer dell'horror sulle terapie di conversione dei gay (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) Kevin Bacon è il protagonista dell'horror They/Them, ambientato in un campeggio dove vengono effettuate terapie di conversione dei gay, e il trailer regala le prime anticipazioni. Il 5 agosto debutterà sugli schermi americani di Peacock l'horror They/Them e online è stato condiviso il trailer del progetto con star Kevin Bacon sulle terapie di conversione dei gay. Il video non anticipa molti dettagli della trama, offrendo un montaggio che permette di introdurre alcuni dei protagonisti e qualche indizio sui terrificanti eventi che avverranno nel campeggio. Il film ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022)è il protagonista, ambientato in un campeggio dove vengono effettuatedidei gay, e ilregala le prime anticipazioni. Il 5 agosto debutterà sugli schermi americani di Peacock l'e online è stato condiviso ildel progetto con stardidei gay. Il video non anticipa molti dettaglia trama, offrendo un montaggio che permette di introdurre alcuni dei protagonisti e qualche indizio sui terrificanti eventi che avverranno nel campeggio. Il film ...

