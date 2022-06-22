Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Digital Business & Strategy Leaders In Europe

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) -addresses' most pressing priorities to deliver stronger CX and drive customer retention and loyalty LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: FORR) today announcedfor, a new researchdesigned to helpacross industries, including banking, insurance, and retail, create and deliverwidestrategies to increase customer acquisition and profitability. Announced at's CX EMEA — the must-attend event for customer experience (CX), B2C ...