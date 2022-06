Getafe | Preston | il primo rivale di Getafe in preseason

Pubblicità

...00 Blackpool - Swansea 16:00 Bournemouth - Derby 16:00 Cardiff -16:00 Coventry - Sheffield ...15 Villarreal - Celta Vigo 18:30- Valencia 21:00 SPAGNA LALIGA2 Mirandes -...00 Blackpool - Swansea 16:00 Bournemouth - Derby 16:00 Cardiff -16:00 Coventry - Sheffield ...15 Villarreal - Celta Vigo 18:30- Valencia 21:00 SPAGNA LALIGA2 Mirandes -Preston North End supporters will be able to get their hands ... As part of the pre-season camp in Spain, PNE will take on La Liga side Getafe on Tuesday 12th July. After making a swift recovery from ...The fixture will kick off at 10-45am local time (9-45am UK time) on Tuesday, July 12 and will take place at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor Resort in Alicante. Supporters are welcome to attend the ...