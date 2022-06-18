AEW Rampage 17.06.2022 – Darby Allin vs Willow Nightingale (Di sabato 18 giugno 2022) Ben ritrovati cari amici di Zona Wrestling al report di Rampage. Non sarà una gran puntata, ma sicuramente ha dato qualche buono spunto di cui parlare con un bel ritorno alla fine. Abbiamo anche la difesa del titolo TBS e il buon Moxley atteso da una buona sfida. Andiamo! Risultati Rampage: Jon Moxley batte Dante Martin (3 / 5) BACKSTAGE: Shane Strickland e Keith Lee dibattono sul fatto che nella Battle Royal hanno avuto lo screzio che ha portato ad eliminarsi. Ricky Starks e Powerhouse Hobbs intervengono e prendono in giro i due perché non sanno neppure essere un buon team. Trios Match: Max Caster & The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) battono Leon Ruff & Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) SQUASHBACKSTAGE: Lexi Nair annuncia che Hook lotterà contro un Top Prospect della NJPW a Forbidden Door. Il ragazzo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Infortunio per CM Punk, sarà incoronato un nuovo AEW World ChampionBrutta tegola in casa AEW. Nel corso della puntata di Rampage di questa settimana, andata in onda venerdì sera, CM Punk ha annunciato di aver riportato un infortunio che lo costringerà a rimanere fuori dalle scene.
Wrestling, annunciato 'Forbidden Door': mega show tra AEW e NJPW... ma il founder e presidente della AEW ha promesso grandi sorprese . La collaborazione tra le due ... Jay White e Minoru Suzuki su tutti, apparire più volte nelle puntate di Rampage e Dynamite.
