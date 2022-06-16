Outreach cements commitment to EMEA with new data centre in Ireland (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) The company's first European data centre enables EMEA customers to go beyond GDPR requirements to meet stringent data residency requirements including ISO 27701 data privacy certification LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, opened a dedicated EU data centre in Dublin, Ireland, to support its EMEA customers go beyond GDPR requirements to meet stringent data residency requirements. This cements Outreach's commitment towards helping its global customers adhere to tight privacy regulations. The new data centre ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
