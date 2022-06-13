Soulstice: svelata la data di uscita Diablo IV di Blizzard Entertainment in arrivo nel 2023Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase tutte le infoFINAL FANTASY VII - IL 25° ANNIVERSARIO SARÀ TRASMESSP IL 17 GIUGNO Mark Zuckerberg annuncia Horizon HomeNETFLIX e BIOWARE annunciano una nuova seria animataNaruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Season Pass 5 disponibile oraTelevoto Isola dei Famosi : eliminati lunedì 13 giugno e anticipazioniKabul : almeno 4 morti per bomba su minibusGuerra Ucraina, Kiev : Elon Musk ci ha dato rete StarlinkUltime Blog

ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High-Tech Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) announced today that it has ...

ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) announced today that it has raised its 3rd Fund totaling 312 Million dollars. In 2017, ISF raised its 2nd Fund of 100 Million dollars and currently manages over half a billion dollars focused on Secondary transactions in the Israeli Technology Market.   The investors who participated in the current Fundraising include several of Israel's largest institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham, Bank Hapoalim, as well as leading institutions, pension Funds, endowments and family offices from Europe and the U.S.A. According to Dror Glass, Managing Partner and Founder of ISF, "In recent years, ...
ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) announced today that it has raised its 3rd fund totaling 312 million dollars. In 2017, ISF raised its 2nd fund of 100 million dollars and currently manages over half a ...

ISF manages over half a billion dollars across three funds. The ISF funds acquire holdings in start-up companies and venture capital funds.The Fund is backed by major institutional investors ...
