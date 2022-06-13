ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High-Tech Market (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) announced today that it has raised its 3rd Fund totaling 312 Million dollars. In 2017, ISF raised its 2nd Fund of 100 Million dollars and currently manages over half a billion dollars focused on Secondary transactions in the Israeli Technology Market. The investors who participated in the current Fundraising include several of Israel's largest institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham, Bank Hapoalim, as well as leading institutions, pension Funds, endowments and family offices from Europe and the U.S.A. According to Dror Glass, Managing Partner and Founder of ISF, "In recent years, ...Leggi su iltempo
