Scream 6: Matthew Lillard e Jamie Kennedy sostengono la scelta presa da Neve Campbell (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) Neve Campbell ha rifiutato di tornare in Scream 6 per questioni economiche e Matthew Lillard e Jamie Kennedy hanno sostenuto la sua scelta. Neve Campbell ha annunciato che non reciterà in Scream 6 dopo aver ricevuto un'offerta economica insoddisfacente. Il fim arriverà nelle sale americane il 31 marzo 2023 e a sostenere l'attrice ci sono due membri del cast della saga, Matthew Lillard e Jamie Kennedy. Durante il podcast Midnite Movie Club, Matthew Lillard ha dichiarato parlando del rifiuto di Neve Campbell di recitare in Scream 6: "Tom Cruise è stato ...Leggi su movieplayer
Neve Campbell’s ‘Scream’ Co-Stars Stepped Up Their Disbelief Over Her Salary, And It Sure Sounds Like Some Hefty Rewrites Are ComingNeve Campbell departed ’Scream 6’ after feeling undervalued, and her co-stars are amplifying support for their leading lady.
