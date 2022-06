Advertising

TuttoAndroid : Auracast Broadcast Audio porta il Bluetooth a un livello superiore -

TuttoAndroid.net

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced that it’s latest RivieraWaves Bluetooth® 5.3 IP family ...CEVA, Inc. , the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced that its latest RivieraWaves Bluetooth® 5.3 IP family now supports ...