History Made In The Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - SINGAPORE, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
History was Made in the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge when Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female to go under 8 hours in an iron distance triathlon. With the event encompassing a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run consecutively, Blummenfelt finished in a remarkable time of 06:44:25 with Matthews finishing in a staggering 07:31:54. In doing so, Kristian and Kat write their names in the History books of sporting achievements. The historic occasion was hosted at Germany's Dekra Lausitzring, with the swim taking place in the nearby Lake Seftenberg, chosen after an exhaustive global search for the fastest possible course which accounted for a multitude of factors ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
History was Made in the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge when Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female to go under 8 hours in an iron distance triathlon. With the event encompassing a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run consecutively, Blummenfelt finished in a remarkable time of 06:44:25 with Matthews finishing in a staggering 07:31:54. In doing so, Kristian and Kat write their names in the History books of sporting achievements. The historic occasion was hosted at Germany's Dekra Lausitzring, with the swim taking place in the nearby Lake Seftenberg, chosen after an exhaustive global search for the fastest possible course which accounted for a multitude of factors ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
W0NHOBI : history was made one again ho il cuore pienissimo di orgoglio - SBKreal : RT @davidferrini_: MONZA - Joe_Fischetti5 : RT @davidferrini_: MONZA - tifosidownunder : RT @davidferrini_: MONZA - GentlemanUltra : RT @davidferrini_: MONZA -
History Made In The Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 ChallengeSINGAPORE, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ History was made in the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge when Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female to go under 8 hours in an iron distance ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 6 giugno 2022: film e intrattenimento...50 - Drusilla e l'almanacco del giorno dopo 20:30 - Tg2 21:00 - Tg2 Post 21:20 - Made in Sud 23:50 -...19 - Left Behind 01:00 - Appuntamento al cinema 01:03 - Eli Roth's History of Horror Canale 5 18:45 ... Economia Circolare in Azienda: 9 Case History made in Italy Rinnovabili
History Made In The Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 ChallengeSINGAPORE, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made in the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 Challenge when Kristian Blummenfelt became the first male to go under 7 hours and Kat Matthews became the first female ...
I landed and Roma won, I woke up and history was madeA chronicle of an american student and journalist about her first night in Rome and how memorable it was thanks to Giallorossi's victory in the Conference League final ...
History MadeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : History Made