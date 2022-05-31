FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES SOLID RESULTS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly (in whole or in part) in, into, or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Japan. GENEVA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM, FIRMENICH International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and Perfumery company, ANNOUNCES its financial RESULTS OUTLOOK for the FISCAL YEAR 2022 (12 months ENDED 30 JUNE 2022). OUTLOOK FY 2022 FY 2022 ...Leggi su iltempo
In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM, FIRMENICH International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and Perfumery company, ANNOUNCES its financial RESULTS OUTLOOK for the FISCAL YEAR 2022 (12 months ENDED 30 JUNE 2022). OUTLOOK FY 2022 FY 2022 ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Mariupol, salpa prima nave cargo. Severodonetsk "per un terzo russa" Lifestyleblog
DSM announces 3.85 bln euro sale of engineering materials businessThe announcement came shortly after DSM said it intended to merge with Swiss peer Firmenich. Advent and Lanxess plan to combine DSM's engineering materials business with Lanxess' high performance ...
DSM announces 3.85 billion euro sale of engineering materials businessDutch bioscience and foods company DSM on Tuesday announced the sale of its engineering materials subsidiary for 3.85 billion euros ($4.13 billion) to private equity firm Advent International and ...
FIRMENICH ANNOUNCESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES