Changes Paradigm for Driving Marking and Coding Devices by Removing Reliance on Proprietary ...

Videojet and Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking and Coding Automation (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) Changes Paradigm for Driving Marking and Coding Devices by Removing Reliance on Proprietary Printer/Software Combination CHICAGO and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Videojet Technologies, a global leader in Marking and Coding solutions, and Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today Announced a Strategic Partnership to change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories and warehouses. This collaboration focuses on extending Loftware's Spectrum Enterprise Labeling solution to Marking and Coding. This will enable customers to drive all their printing ...
Videojet Technologies, a global leader in Marking and Coding solutions, and Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership ...

Changes Paradigm for Driving Marking and Coding Devices by Removing Reliance on Proprietary Printer/Software Combination CHICAGO and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Videojet ...
